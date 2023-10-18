Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft at the bye week: Does Bryce Young go No. 1?
What would the Carolina Panthers do differently in hindsight?
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections at the bye week if they had the chance to do it all over again?
Not even the strongest pessimist would have predicted the Carolina Panthers to languish with an 0-6 record at the bye week. This team was expected to be among the league's most improved outfits after a frenzied offseason of change, which was a sentiment echoed by general manager Scott Fitterer shortly before competitive action began.
These were expectations that quickly fell by the wayside. The Panthers got off to the worst possible start with two straight losses versus NFC South rivals and it hasn't been much better after that - albeit against superior opposition more often than not.
Questions are now being asked about everything from David Tepper's influence to the personnel choices made by the front office. Pressure is mounting as the Panthers enjoy a period of rest, with Frank Reich already implementing one major alteration by handing over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown.
Carolina Panthers draft picks are coming under scrutiny
Another area coming under increased scrutiny is Fitterer's draft choices since joining the Panthers. Very few have been able to make legitimate contributions and with Matt Rhule no longer around to bear the brunt, he'll carry the can unless those selected raise their respective influences over the next 11 games.
The jury is still out on that one. However, we took a look at which way the Panthers might go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections if they had the benefit of hindsight at the bye week.
And only one pick remains the same…