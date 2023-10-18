Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL re-draft at the bye week: Does Bryce Young go No. 1?
What would the Carolina Panthers do differently in hindsight?
By Dean Jones
Round No. 1 (Pick No. 1)
Carolina Panthers draft Bryce Young
- Quarterback | Alabama Crimson Tide
- Previous pick: Bryce Young (QB)
There was heated debate for weeks about which quarterback the Carolina Panthers would take after making their daring move to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Many fans thought it would be C.J. Stroud - who fitted the Frank Reich mold to perfection. Others thought those in power might bet on the upside of Anthony Richardson, whose dynamic dual-threat traits drew unfair comparisons to Cam Newton during the evaluation process.
In the end, the consensus choice was Bryce Young. The former Alabama star wowed influential figures within the organization thanks to his supreme football acumen and elite-level processing, but it's not all been plain sailing for the signal-caller through his first five starts.
Young has progressed with every passing game. His pocket comfort is encouraging and there are real flashes about what he might be capable of once the weapons around him improve.
Carolina's run game has been non-existent. The banged-up offensive line is going through complications. And young guns at the skill positions just haven't made the necessary strides to make a significant difference.
Despite this, Young remains one of the shining lights from an otherwise dismal campaign. With offensive coordinator Thomas Brown taking over play-calling duties after the bye week, there's every chance the Heisman Trophy winner can thrive further.
Stroud might be lighting it up with the Houston Texans. But Young has done nothing to suggest he was the wrong call.