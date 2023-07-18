Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp: 3 things I'll be watching
What storylines could be worth watching at Carolina Panthers training camp in 2023?
By Ricky Raines
What will be worth keeping a close eye on when the Carolina Panthers get together at Wofford College in Spartanburg for training camp?
While reserving tickets to attend the Carolina Panthers 2023 training camp at Wofford College, I was warned with regularity of the scorching heat and humidity I’d be up against during my time in Spartanburg. And then I remembered the old adage; practice makes perfect.
So, I braced myself and willingly began a week-long regiment that would prepare me for the challenging elements I would soon be faced with.
I fought tooth and nail, through 110-degree real-feel temperatures with 99 percent humidity, pulling weighted wagons through what seemed like quicksand obstacle courses for six straight days.
Then, as I loaded up our mid-sized SUV with bags and beach chairs to return home from our summer vacation, er, boot camp - I felt ready.
With that renewed focus, I began thinking about what training camp narratives owned the most real estate in my mind when considering this Panthers roster and the outlook for the upcoming season.
With just how much turnover, on both the roster and staff, the team has endured this offseason - the list was as long as a CVS receipt. For the sake of everyone’s time and my word count, I’ve spared you from the list in its entirety.
A couple of quick honorable mentions I’d like to point out before getting into it; first up - the position battle at offensive guard is worth monitoring. Secondly, identifying the team’s WR1 may not happen until the regular season has already begun, if at all. But how Terrace Marshall Jr. looks during training camp is firmly on my radar.
With that out of the way, here are the storylines I’ll be following closest over the next few muggy weeks.