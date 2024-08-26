Carolina Panthers 2024 mailbag: Offseason questions ahead of final cuts
By Ricky Raines
Carolina Panthers 2024 season prediction
In your eyes, what is the Panthers’ realistic ceiling for this upcoming season? And who is your prediction for team MVP? – Pierre
Thank you, Pierre, for the opportunity to let my hopeless optimism shine a little bit in my mailbag debut.
I put the clown makeup on in a thick layer last season, predicting a 10-win regular season for the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich and his supposed all-star coaching staff. That didn’t work out as anyone hoped and the team is starting from the bottom up once again.
Not much did work in Carolina last year. This football team feels much different and much improved, in comparison to that club. My record prediction for the 2024 Panthers is 7-10. It’s a losing record, but it’ll represent the start of righting the ship with Dan Morgan and Dave Canales working towards an aligned vision for gradual progression.
The highest ceiling I could realistically envision is nine wins. I’ll put the floor number at five victories. It won't be anywhere near two again. Otherwise, the Panthers have a monumental problem on their hands.
As for the team MVP, it’s Bryce Young.
The former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has as many, if not more, doubters as he does believers across the media and fan realm. I am not one of them.
The glimpse we saw, albeit against the Buffalo Bills' second-string defense in Carolina's preseason finale at Highmark Stadium, is in line with what I anticipate from the point guard pass thrower. Canales and his offensive coordinator, Brad Idzik, along with pass game coordinator Nate Carroll, have already seen their thumbprints on Young’s development with his footwork, confidence, and internal clock recalibrated.
I am expecting a significant bounce-back performance and for his supporters to have numerous opportunities to cheer for their guy. That's the key to this complicated conundrum. Young already looks like a more confident signal-caller this offseason. Hopefully, it's a trend that will continue long into the future.