Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Cade Stover
Could the Carolina Panthers finally resolve the TE position?
By Luke Gray
Could Cade Stover be the man to solidify the Carolina Panthers tight end position, which has lacked production in recent years?
After the initial buzz of free agency, attention now quickly turns to the NFL Draft, with less than two months to go, this is the time when analysts will scrupulously go through film, grading prospects and fall in love with players who likely won’t be drafted to their respective organizations.
The Carolina Panthers made their free agency intentions clear early - that was to do all they could to aid the development of quarterback Bryce Young after a tumultuous rookie season. Big deals for guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis - as well as the trade that brought Diontae Johnson over from the Pittsburgh Steelers - signified a major shift.
Despite all the additions, a position once again lacking is the tight end spot. Hayden Hurst was released following a sole disappointing season in Carolina. Somehow Ian Thomas survived once more with a contract restructuring. A room consisting of Tommy Tremble, Thomas, and Stephen Sullivan is somewhat underwhelming, to put it mildly.
If the Panthers' new tight end coach Pat McPherson wants any production from this unit, it’s likely an addition will need to be made via the draft. The team may look to someone like Ohio State’s Cade Stover as the man to do just that.
Without further ado, let’s break down Stover and the impact he could have for the Panthers in this special scouting report.