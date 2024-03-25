Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Jackson Powers-Johnson
Will the Carolina Panthers finally replace Ryan Kalil?
By Luke Gray
While the Carolina Panthers have put significant resources into upgrading the offensive line, could they add Jackon Powers-Johnson?
As Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers move toward the NFL Draft, now is time for the front office to put the finishing touches on their board and work out which prospects are best suited to improve the team.
After going from the team's biggest asset to its biggest weakness in the space of a season, it’s no surprise the new look front office put a real emphasis on improving in the trenches. First veteran center Bradley Bozeman was released following a stark regression in 2023. Then came the time for the Panthers to splash some cash.
Huge contracts for a pair of starting guards - Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt - look to sure up an interior that was a cataclysmic disaster in 2023 as Bryce Young was sacked 62 times. With the guard spots solidified, the focus shifts to the man in the middle. It seems the Panthers wanted to land a free-agent center, but that wasn’t the case.
The early indication is that Austin Corbett will slide across from guard to center in Dave Canales' new-look offense. While this may be a fine short-term solution, it’s also worth noting that he is coming off back-to-back serious season-ending knee injuries. With that in mind, the Panthers would be wise to consider drafting a long-term option at the position.
Enter Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Despite only being a one-year starter for the Oregon Ducks, the player quickly established himself as one of the premier linemen in the collegiate ranks. If new offensive line coach Joe Gilbert wants a long-term fit, he is a likely home run selection.
Without further ado, let’s break down Powers-Johnson and his potential impact on the Panthers in this special scouting report.