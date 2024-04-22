Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft scouting report: Xavier Legette
The Carolina Panthers have shown interest in wide receiver prospect Xavier Legette. Could he be a target with pick No. 33 or No. 39?
By Ricky Raines
It's far from breaking news to say that the Carolina Panthers didn’t have the best performance last season from the wide receivers group. So, I’ll say it - they didn’t.
The team did make a move to acquire Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade for Donte Jackson and an exchange of late-round draft selections. But much more is needed to give quarterback Bryce Young everything he needs to make a better go of things under new head coach Dave Canales.
Did you hear that exclamation of gratitude? That was likely second-year signal-caller Young, who one has to imagine was pleased with that infusion of talent into the pass-catchers corps.
There may be more additions coming during the upcoming NFL Draft, set to cut ribbons on April 25. Xavier Legette is a prospect that the Panthers have met with on numerous occasions now and appears to have significant interest in the player's admission. He even went as far as to say those in power had told him to expect a call if he made it out of the first round.
Legette is a polarizing prospect, at least for the Carolina fanbase. There is a wide variance of opinion about what his projected draft value should be.
The Panthers hold picks No. 33 and No. 39 at the beginning portion of the second round. From looking at all of the usual suspects in the mock draft arena, Legette could hear his name called anywhere from the latter part of the first round to the beginning of the third round on Friday.
I don’t believe he lingers on the board that long. If he’s a true target for the tea, they’ll need to allocate a second-round pick to bring him into the fold barring a drastic shift in course.
Let’s look at the tale of the tape where Legette is concerned in this special scouting report.