Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
8. Andrew Raym - Carolina Panthers C
The Carolina Panthers are taking a calculated risk by transitioning Austin Corbett to the center position in 2024. This comes with concerns given his lack of experience, but the former second-round selection grew into the role over the summer and should benefit greatly from the presence of Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis alongside him on the interior.
Carolina had one specialist center on the roster during camp - undrafted free agent Andrew Raym. The former Oklahoma star used this to his advantage and secured a spot on the 53-man squad after showcasing his long-term potential throughout his time on the field in preseason.
Raym was listed as the No. 3 center behind Corbett and versatile lineman Brady Christensen on Carolina's unofficial depth chart heading into Week 1. That's a good indication he might not be active for the team's regular-season opener. However, the fact he made the roster is a sign that the coaching staff sees something that can be molded into a productive performer over time.
This was always going to be a developmental year for Raym whether he made the team or not. Expect that to remain the case unless the worst happens to Corbett and Christensen on the injury front.
7. Messiah Swinson - Carolina Panthers TE
Dan Morgan is leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of finding the right players to help quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. They have some slight concerns regarding the status of tight end duo Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas heading into Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints. The general manager felt adding another player to the group at the expense of edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson was beneficial as things stand.
The Panthers signed Messiah Swinson, a formidable-looking presence who didn't quite do enough to make the Green Bay Packers roster over the offseason. At 6-foot-7 and 259 pounds, the former Arizona State player is built like a defensive lineman, so Carolina could utilize him as a blocking option depending on how Thomas and Tremble progress throughout practice this week.
The on-field production Swinson achieved in college never quite matched his physical profile. The undrafted free agent could be an intriguing option if he puts everything together. There's just no telling for sure how long this will take if it happens at all.
That said, Carolina's tight-end situation could mean he's active this weekend as a contingency plan if nothing else.