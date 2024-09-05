Carolina Panthers 2024 rookie power rankings entering Week 1 at the Saints
By Dean Jones
6. Shemar Bartholomew - Carolina Panthers CB
Joint practice with the New York Jets was beneficial in more ways than one this summer. It gave the Carolina Panthers a big confidence boost after holding their own against a potential playoff team. It also got Shemar Bartholomew firmly on their radar to pick him up off the waiver wire following final cuts.
Bartholomew was the wire's hottest commodity with several claims behind made for the cornerback around the NFL. The Panthers had priority above all else, so they were thrilled to bring him into the fold and potentially help a problem position group.
Carolina's cornerback options look better now than they did at the start of camp. Trading for Mike Jackson Sr. to go alongside Jaycee Horn should plug the gap until Dane Jackson is ready to return from injury. Bartholomew looks like a backup option and special teamer initially, but there's a chance to stake a claim as the campaign progresses.
The Panthers and others across the league saw something in Bartholomew. His production at Georgia Southern was eye-catching last season and he's got the physical profile Ejiro Evero is looking for in his defensive backs. Watching his progress closely in the coming weeks will tell us more once he gets fully acclimatized.
5. Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
Troy Hill looks cemented as the Panthers' slot cornerback option entering the 2024 season. He performed well after reuniting with Carolina's defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero last season and deserved the one-year extension he received. Whether the veteran can hold onto the spot over the campaign's entirety remains to be seen.
This is predicated on Chau Smiith-Wade. The No. 157 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft adjusted well to a professional environment and caught the eye as a nickel cornerback over the summer. Asking him to assume starting responsibilities immediately is unrealistic, but he's got a nice athletic profile and could potentially unseat Hill at some stage during the campaign.
Smith-Wade will be deployed as a rotational piece and special teamer until then. He's in a good spot to develop with Carolina's outstanding coaching staff in the secondary. There will be mistakes, but he flashed enough promise this offseason to suggest the Panthers could have a potential steal on their hands.
The former Washington State star should be thrilled about the way things are unfolding up to now. If the same trend continues over the regular season, it won't be long before Smith-Wade is involved.