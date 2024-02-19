Carolina Panthers 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Spending wisely edition
The Carolina Panthers need to make every draft pick count in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go during the 2024 NFL Draft given the need to maximize every possible resource?
Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers not having a first-round pick to call upon in 2024. Those in power thought it was a price worth paying to move up for quarterback Bryce Young. Nobody expected to cough up the No. 1 overall selection as part of the transaction.
This - together with many other personnel failings - led to Scott Fitterer being fired after the season. His right-hand man Dan Morgan was promoted. While the move was met with skepticism among the fanbase, withholding judgment as the new power structure puts their grand plans for progression in place would be wise until further notice.
There is a significant amount of hard work ahead for Morgan and his staff. They've been left an ungodly mess. The Panthers don't have much salary-cap space to spend in free agency. Not having a first-rounder is another huge stumbling block to overcome.
The Panthers have to make the best of a bad situation. They can improve their long-term prospects by making smarter decisions this offseason. But the need to maximize Bryce Young's rookie contract is also glaring after the quarterback was put in the worst possible situation in Year 1 of his professional career.
Spending wisely is key. Using this approach and the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might approach their early selections in a special five-round mock draft.