Carolina Panthers 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Spending wisely edition
The Carolina Panthers need to make every draft pick count in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Adonai Mitchell
- Wide Receiver | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 2 | No. 33 overall
Getting Bryce Young better weapons should be among the Carolina Panthers' biggest priorities this offseason. The quarterback couldn't legitimately depend on anybody aside from Adam Thielen. Based on the veteran's comments after the season concluded, it would be a shock if he was still around in 2024.
There isn't much in the way of financial flexibility right now. The Panthers have key defensive figures to tag or extend, which will result in sacrifices elsewhere. Going down the draft route for an explosive pass-catcher or two would be advantageous given their current predicament.
Fortunately for the Panthers, this is projected to be one of the deepest wide receiver draft classes in recent memory. It's a waiting game at No. 33 overall as the first round unfolds without them, but there should be a few decent options for those in power to consider.
Adonai Mitchell is on the shortlist. The 6-foot-4 wideout is an athletic specimen with exceptional ball skills. He's a nightmare to counteract in the red zone thanks to his wide catch radius and supreme body control. There is also a lot to like about his ability to make contested catches look easy.
The Texas prospect offers something a little different. His dependability would be a major asset to Young heading into what will hopefully be a sophomore breakout. Mitchell wouldn't be classed as having elite speed, but he's more than worthy of being considered here if he makes it out of the top 32.