Carolina Panthers 5-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Spending wisely edition
The Carolina Panthers need to make every draft pick count in 2024.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Brandon Coleman
- Offensive Line | TCU Horned Frogs
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
Of course, bolstering offensive line depth is another huge need for the Carolina Panthers. There needs to be a primary focus on keeping quarterback Bryce Young upright. This is reflected in the analytics, which had the former Alabama star among the league's most accurate passers from a clean pocket in 2023.
One could make a case for the starting offensive line all keeping their respective spots if Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen make successful returns from injury. That's no guarantee given how last season unfolded. But a change in coaching coupled with improved health will make all the difference.
That does not detract from the need to fortify the protection with dependable depth, which was sorely lacking last time around. It's a deep draft class for interior offensive linemen. Something many project Brandon Coleman to become once he gets to the NFL.
Coleman's athleticism is off the charts. He reacts well to oncoming rushers with fluid hips and sound footwork. There is also a level of intelligence to his pass-blocking that's hard not to love.
Building functional strength and reacting better to countermoves will be Coleman's biggest challenges at the next level. The Panthers could aim for someone more accomplished in the earlier rounds, but the TCU prospect isn't a bad consolation prize at this stage provided he's given the chance to develop at his own pace.