Carolina Panthers 53-man 2024 roster projection: Offseason change edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DL (6)
- Derrick Brown, Shy Tuttle, A'Shawn Robinson, Jaden Crumedy, Popo Aumavae, Nick Thurman.
Many wondered if the Carolina Panthers could work out a long-term deal with Derrick Brown after how the franchise mismanaged Brian Burns' situation. However, the new regime made a significant statement of intent by tying down their best overall player throughout his prime years.
Brown was rewarded for an exceptional season in 2023 while all around him crumbled. A'Shawn Robinson should be a formidable asset opposite the Auburn product. Shy Tuttle looks set for nose tackle responsibilities once again, but this looks like a gamble based on his uncomfortable production last season.
Jaden Crumedy should have enough to make the team after the Panthers took him No. 200 overall. Nick Thurman flashed enough to suggest more could arrive with additional refinement. It's also worth monitoring undrafted free agent Popo Aumavae closely after he caught the eye at Carolina's rookie minicamp.
Carolina Panthers OL (9)
- Ikem Ekwonu, Damien Lewis, Austin Corbett, Robert Hunt, Taylor Moton, Brady Christensen, Yosh Nijman, Chandler Zavala, Andrew Raym.
The Carolina Panthers didn't take long to prioritize the offensive line in free agency. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis came into the franchise at great expense to become their new starting guard tandem. Something that should help quarterback Bryce Young considerably if both stay clear of any injury complications.
Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton remain the bookend offensive tackle pieces and can hopefully flourish. Austin Corbett is being switched to the center position, which is a big call considering his lack of experience manning the spot and his recent health issues.
The depth looks better with Brady Christensen being demoted and Yosh Nijman coming in as the team's swing tackle. Considering there is no confirmed veteran specialist at the center spot, undrafted free agent Andrew Raym has a good shot at winning a place on the 53-man roster if he shows enough during the upcoming preparation period.
Carolina Panthers TEs (3)
- Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Ian Thomas.
The tight-end position remains an ongoing complication. This is one issue the Carolina Panthers haven't solved effectively since Matt Rhule opted to let Greg Olsen walk in favor of the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.
Dave Canales and Dan Morgan are high on Tommy Tremble's chances of improving with additional responsibilities. The Panthers also selected Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. While he won't offer much from a blocking standpoint, there's a lot to like about his chances of becoming a decent option in the passing game right out of the gate.
After taking yet another pay cut to stick around, Ian Thomas might be the No. 3 option and blocking specialist. But how much he'll see the field aside from special teams is another matter.