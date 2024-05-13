Carolina Panthers 53-man 2024 roster projection: Offseason change edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WRs (6)
- Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Coker.
Getting more production from the wide receiver position was essential this offseason. The Carolina Panthers recognized this too as they look to take some of the pressure off Adam Thielen's shoulders in 2024.
Thielen was the one shining light last season. He's also not getting any younger, which led to the Panthers making some eye-catching acquisitions to hopefully ease the burden.
Carolina secured the services of Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also took Xavier Legette at No. 32 overall and re-signed Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who flashed moments of promise when introduced onto the offensive rotation last time around.
Jonathan Mingo will make the team after his indifferent rookie contribution. Someone like undrafted free agent Jalen Coker is more than capable of beating out the likes of Terrace Marshall Jr. onto the team with a strong offseason under his belt.
Carolina Panthers RBs (4)
- Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, Miles Sanders, Raheem Blackshear.
Dave Canales has made no secret of his desire to run the football. It's something the head coach will be stubborn about and looking at the personnel available, making strides in this area is almost guaranteed.
Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear were all retained. The Carolina Panthers also traded up to land Jonathon Brooks at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former Texas star might not be 100 percent right away, but he's got the talent to become a dangerous three-down backfield threat if the coaching staff eases him back into the mix.
There's a chance Rashaad Penny makes the team over someone like Blackshear and Sanders. The running back room looks crowded right now, which will make for another exciting offseason dynamic.
Carolina Panthers QBs (2)
- Bryce Young, Andy Dalton.
This offseason has been centered on doing everything possible to help Bryce Young bounce back following a dismal rookie campaign. The quarterback went through significant turmoil and couldn't compensate for the mitigating circumstances surrounding his downfall. It was a complete disaster from start to finish, but things could be looking up if improvements are made under head coach Dave Canales.
Young has better protection - especially on the interior - and playmakers capable of creating separation. Canales' intent to run the football frequently should create space to do damage in the passing game, so the pressure is on to make strides with the spotlight glaring.
Andy Dalton will once again be on hand to provide a dependable backup and mentor for the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. It seems unlikely the Panthers will take three quarterbacks given how much they've invested in Young.