Carolina Panthers 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2023 preseason finale
Carolina Panthers safeties (6)
- Vonn Bell, Jeremy Chinn, Xavier Woods, Eric Rowe, Jammie Robinson, Sam Franklin Jr.
The safety position is arguably the deepest position on the entire Carolina Panthers roster. This group contains some really good football players at the first and second strings, with some boasting the potential to be great under Ejiro Evero.
The addition of Vonn Bell is massive for the Panthers as he brings a very physical presence to the safety room that the team has been lacking for quite some time. He has the ability to create turnovers as well through hard-hitting and impressive coverage instincts.
Jeremy Chinn is entering a contract year and will be playing for a payday in 2023. It will be interesting to see where he lines up on the defense this season.
The Panthers staff and Evero specifically have been very complimentary of him since arriving in town. Expect to see Chinn at the safety position, as a big nickel cornerback, or even as a linebacker depending on the situation.
Xavier Woods will be a starter and key piece for the defense this season. Eric Rowe and Jammie Robinson should serve as depth at the safety positions. Sam Franklin Jr. was a standout special teams gunner in 2022 and will look to continue his big-time play in that area.