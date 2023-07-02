Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WRs (6)
- Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, D.J. Chark, Jonathan Mingo, Laviska Shenault Jr., Damiere Byrd.
Competition for places is fierce within the wide receiver room heading into camp. D.J. Moore was sacrificed as part of the deal that landed the No. 1 selection, which was a big sacrifice and one that provides an opportunity for others on the Carolina Panthers to shine.
The Panthers were incredibly active throughout the offseason, signing a veteran duo in Adam Theilen and D.J. Chark to fill the void left by Moore. Jonathan Mingo was also acquired at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, boasting the size and explosiveness capable of making an immediate impact.
Big things are also expected of Terrace Marshall Jr entering Year 3 of his professional career. The former LSU star flourished once Matt Rhule was fired in 2022 and he's been one of the genuine standouts from early workouts as he looks to secure a true breakout campaign.
The Panthers also have something up their sleeve for Laviska Shenault Jr. This is going to be a gadget option within Frank Rech and Thomas Brown's scheme and should bring about an upturn in production in a contract year for the player.
This would leave one spot remaining unless Carolina takes seven wide receivers through onto their roster. Shi Smith and Marquez Stevenson could be options, but a slight preference is for Damiere Byrd thanks to his special teams' influence and ability to stretch the field.