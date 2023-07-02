Carolina Panthers 53-man roster projection: Plenty to play for at 2023 camp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers TEs (3)
- Hayden Hurst, Tommy Tremble, Ian Thomas.
Much like the situation at quarterback, something had to be done in pursuit of making the tight-end unit more productive in 2023. Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's system should be more friendly to the position group, but whether that's enough for any substantial improvements remains to be seen.
The Carolina Panthers made one notable signing in this key area when Hayden Hurst signed on the dotted line. This provides the franchise with a dependable option over short-to-intermediate routes that can also get open quickly in the red zone - something that's been sorely lacking since Greg Olsen was allowed to leave in 2020 for the Seattle Seahawks.
Hurst will be the No. 1 option and should become Bryce Young's best friend in crucial situations providing there are no complications on the health front. Ian Thomas agreed to pay a pay cut to stick around, and the one-time Indiana standout is expected to occupy blocking duties rather than become a prominent feature in the passing game.
All hope is not lost where Tommy Tremble is concerned, either. The player admitted recently that this summer was the first time he'd had any legitimate route-running tutelage since entering the NFL, which is absolutely astonishing and a damning indictment of how the previous regime ran things.
Tremble could take a substantial leap forward as a result. If the Panthers take four tight ends through onto their roster, then Giovanni Ricci is the obvious choice despite his recent transition to a full-back type role.