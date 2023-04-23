Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Which way should the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections with only a few days to go before the consequential pick at No. 1 overall?
After months of discussions, debates, and mock draft scenarios, it is all finally coming to a close. The NFL Draft is Thursday night, and the Carolina Panthers will finally make one of the biggest selections in their franchise history.
I have spent the last four months providing different scenarios that you, the fans, to keep in mind for this week's draft. Many of you should know that there are very few guarantees when it comes to the event due to the unpredictability and drama. While the No. 1 overall selection may seem clearer by the day, the Panthers could throw a curve ball out of nowhere.
The No. 1 overall pick seems very obvious at the moment. This means a lot of the discussions in recent days and weeks have been around the Panthers' second-round draft selection at No. 39 overall.
While quarterback is the no-brainer selection in the first round, it's a little bit unclear in the next. Carolina has an obvious problem at the edge rusher spot as well as a cornerback, wide receiver, and linebacker. It will all come down to who they value more on their draft board, at what position, and whether or not they see enough value at No. 39 to consider a possible trade back.
Everything is about to come full circle for general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Frank Reich. The two might already have decided and agreed on who they are wanting to draft at No. 1 - a pick that could prove to be consequential for both individuals and the franchise overall.
In this final Panthers mock draft, and using the NFL Mock Draft Database simulator, I provide my take on how I think things will play out this weekend. It's been a chaotic offseason, so let's take in these last few days of the process and look forward to the 2023 regular season.