Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Carolina Panthers select Isaiah Foskey
- Edge Rusher | Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Round No. 2 (Pick No. 46)
A No. 2 pass rusher opposite Brian Burns is a top priority for the Carolina Panthers outside of the obvious need for the quarterback position. While wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker are potential possibilities, I can't shake the idea Scott Fitterer will ignore a legitimate position of value.
In this scenario, with B.J. Ojulari, Will McDonald IV, and Felix Anudike-Uzomah off the board once No. 39 rolled around, trading back seemed to be a logical option. Moving down seven spots and securing a versatile and underrated edge defender in Isaiah Foskey seemed like the move to make.
Foskey has shown to line up as a 3-4 outside linebacker and as a five-technique. I appreciate the formidable athleticism as he will explode off the line of scrimmage with plenty of speed and power. He also brings good fluidity and hip flexibility that allows him to get under opposing tackles, reduce surface area, and win the edge.
One of the most productive defensive players in Notre Dame history, Foskey brings the accolades and production you would hope to check off in his scouting report, not that it has much of an effect on his film. However, the former four-star high school recruit is raw as both a pass rusher and run defender and will need patience in his development.
Early on, I expect Foskey to be a situational pass rusher as he works with a strong defensive coaching staff that can help him grow and develop. By Year 3, I expect him to be a formidable presence on the opposite side of Carolina's star edge defender.