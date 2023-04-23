Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Carolina Panthers select Tyrique Stevenson
- Cornerback | Miami Hurricanes
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 76)
Following the need for a pass rusher, cornerback is arguably the third most significant problem on the roster. The Carolina Panthers require stability at the position after seeing underwhelming results from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr., and Donte Jackson will be coming off a torn Achilles with his future as the team's No. 2 in question.
While I would prefer a defensive back with boundary and nickel ability, I wouldn't be against a perimeter corner who can develop into a potential long-term starter. I see that in Tyrique Stevenson, a former Georgia Bulldog with above-average size and athleticism.
A senior from his hometown of Miami, Florida, Stevenson offers a dense frame with a wingspan and arm length. I love his athleticism and I believe he is more fluid in the hips than given credit for. On top of that, he flashes some fun ball skills and has the ability to track the ball well in the air.
I do believe Stevenson can be more disciplined in zone coverage while also cleaning up his grabbiness in man coverage. However, there are things to like about the former four-star high school recruit that would suggest he has the ability and ceiling to be a No. 2 starting corner in the NFL.