Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Final countdown edition
Carolina Panthers select Roschon Johnson
- Running Back | Texas Longhorns
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
This was a selection I struggled with running the mock draft simulator. There was developmental offensive line talent on the board that seemed quite intriguing such as Maryland's Jaelyn Duncan and Notre Dame's Jarrett Patterson. However, I feel there is an importance in supplying your rookie quarterback with enough weapons to succeed early in his career.
If the Carolina Panthers were to draft a running back, I would think that someone with physicality, contact balance, and adequate vision would be ideal considering the types of backs the organization has at the position.
Roschon Johnson ticks the boxes in that regard. I was very impressed with what he brought to the table despite being the No. 2 guy behind Bijan Robinson. The senior out of Port Arthur, Texas transitioned from quarterback to running back before his freshman year, and his tall, sturdy build and athleticism stand out.
As a former four-star high school recruit, Johnson also offers value as a receiver and pass protector on third downs. For offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, I believe he could vouch for this ability that could relieve Miles Sanders or Chuba Hubbard in short-yardage situations.
Coach Frank Reich loves running back-by-committees, and having a three-headed monster with Sanders, Hubbard, and Johnson would ease some pressure on Carolina's rookie signal-caller in Year 1.