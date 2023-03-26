Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Pro days provide clearer picture
Carolina Panthers select Bryce Young
- Quarterback | Alabama Crimson Tide | Round 1 (Pick No. 1)
As previously stated, I don't believe there will be a truly final decision on who the Carolina Panthers will draft until either the last couple of weeks before or the day of the event. There will be a lot of speculation going forward as to who the pick will end up being.
There is a sense that with how Frank Reich and Scott Fitterer have raved about former Alabama star signal-caller Bryce Young, it would not come as a surprise to see him become Carolina's pick at No. 1 overall.
I think we can all agree on how gifted Young is. However, the biggest critique has been his size.
At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner would be the smallest quarterback in the league. This has led to speculation that Reich may not be comfortable with Young, along with the worry that he may not hold up in the NFL.
Size is certainly a concern with Young, and I am not dismissing that whatsoever. However, he has shown to overcome those deficiencies thanks to his twitchiness in the pocket, his ability to navigate and create throwing lanes, and a high release point that allows him to succeed in throwing to the middle of the field.
While Young has taken big hits in the past, his toughness is second to none. This is why I don't have too many concerns with his size.
The quarterback prospect would fit Reich's offense like a glove, displaying great accuracy with rare poise, excellent out-of-structure ability, and the football IQ that allows him to create plays in and out of the pocket.