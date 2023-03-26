Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Pro days provide clearer picture
Carolina Panthers select B.J. Ojulari
- Edge Defender | LSU Tigers | Round No. 2 (Pick No. 39)
Many fans have assumed that the No. 39 overall pick would likely be a wide receiver following D.J. Moore's sudden departure. Following the signings of Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark, the need has lessened some, but not by much.
In this scenario, the Carolina Panthers turn their direction at adding a traditional 3-4 outside linebacker to beef up an area in need opposite of star pass rusher Brian Burns.
You can say I'm a fan of LSU's B.J. Ojulari. There is a lot to like about his film and so much potential that has yet to be tapped.
Ojulari's first-step quickness is an easy standout, as he may have the best get-off of any pass rusher in this year's draft. He gains so much ground in his first few steps that he will overwhelm opposing tackles and force them to overset in pass protection.
LSU's top-edge defender has great bend and flexibility. This goes along with being a superb athlete in space and on defensive line traits such as twists and stunts.
Ojulari's pass-rush moves are quite flashy. However, he is similar to Burns in terms of run defense as well as play strength development.
While Carolina could still add another pass rusher in free agency, Ojulari would be a top target in Round No. 2 that could help bolster a young Panthers defense ready to burst onto the scene.