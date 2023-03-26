Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Pro days provide clearer picture
Carolina Panthers select Jayden Reed
- Wide Receiver | Michigan State Spartans | Round No. 3 (Pick No. 93)
The recent signings of Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark have eased the minds of fans worried about the hole at the wide receiver position following the blockbuster trade in early March that sent D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears. However, they still do not have a true No. 1 and will likely be searching for one in the next couple of years.
Despite adding Thielen and Chark, the Carolina Panthers should not shy away from adding another receiver through the draft or two (hint, hint). That is why in this mock draft, I give the team a future starter at pick No. 93 overall.
One of "my guys" in the NFL Draft, so far, Jayden Reed is an alignment versatile and well-rounded receiver. He's a decisive route runner who knows how, when, and where to break off his routes.
The former transfer from Western Michigan displays great ball skills and can create separation with ease. Reed boasts great awareness and nuance versus opposing defensive backs.
Reed may have the best body control of any receiver in this draft class. He displays great sideline awareness and can adjust as a route runner and when the ball is in the air on the fly.
Whoever drafts the Michigan State product could reap the benefits. If it's Carolina, they will have a nice plan in place should Chark move on next offseason.