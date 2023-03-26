Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: Pro days provide clearer picture
Carolina Panthers select Parker Washington
- Wide Receiver | Penn State Nittany Lions | Round No. 4 (Pick No. 114)
Yes, even though the Carolina Panthers double-dipped at wide receiver in free agency, it doesn't mean they won't do it in the draft. This mock scenario does exactly that with the selection of Parker Washington.
Washington is an interesting case. A talented four-star high school recruit who never reached the ceiling at Penn State that some thought was possible. While he showed occasional flashes, the cousin of NFL quarterback Joshua Dobbs never impressed enough on film to warrant a potential top-50 selection in this year's draft.
One thing that could get Washington playing time is his versatility and ball skills. I think his hands are firm and reliable, and he's shown to pluck any pass his way out of the air.
There is also the ability to play inside out, but he will likely play more inside due to his small frame of 5-foot-10 and 207 pounds). Washington has experience as a returner on special teams, which will likely help the player's ability to get on the field early in his career.
Could Washington be Adam Thielen's heir apparent in the slot? it's too early to tell. Yet, this would be a nice selection that provides depth at receiver and the opportunity for the young rookie to make a special team contribution before emerging into a prominent starter.