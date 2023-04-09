Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: A surprise selection at No. 1
Carolina Panthers draft Trey Palmer
- Wide Receiver | Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Round No. 3 (Pick No. 93)
I know the Carolina Panthers just signed D.J. Chark to a one-year deal. But the team should not ignore the position in the upcoming draft.
Sure, you can still work with a group that features Chark, Terrace Marshall Jr., Adam Thielen, and Laviska Sheanult Jr. I don't think they should call it a day in this case. Adding another vertical threat or future starter on the second or third day of the draft should seriously be considered.
Trey Palmer is certainly a vertical receiver I would be on board with drafting. He had one of the most productive seasons in Nebraska's storied history with 71 receptions for more than 1,000 receiving yards and nine touchdowns and showed to be a blazer down the field.
A former five-star high school recruit and LSU Tiger, Palmer not only has the good vertical speed to blow the top off defenses, but he offers great ball skills and body control that allow him to adjust to downfield throws well.
While Palmer may need time to develop his route tree and improve his play strength, I think there is a future for him to be a starting slot or Z receiver in the next couple of seasons with Thielen's age and Chark's future uncertain in Carolina after the 2023 season.