Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: A surprise selection at No. 1
Carolina Panthers draft Chase Brown
- Running Back | Illinois Fighting Illini
- Round No. 4 (Pick No. 132)
Despite losing D'Onta Foreman this offseason, the Carolina Panthers got better at the position by signing former Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders to a long-term contract to be their starter. Even with the acquisition, the franchise should still consider adding another backfield presence.
I like the idea of Illinois' Chase Brown. The Fighting Illini were loaded with talent at the skill positions on both sides of the ball last season, with the back being one of the leading rushers in college football during the 2022 campaign.
Brown is built like a body-builder with a legitimate eight-pack. I think he is a lot more powerful than given credit for in short-yardage situations despite his smaller build.
The prospect has good short-area quickness and has enough juice to take runs this distance while also creating yards after contact at a distant clip. Something every NFL team covets in their rotational running backs.
The former three-star high school recruit and one-time Western Michigan running back provides good depth in a room that Frank Reich will enjoy. Especially if he chooses to stick with his previous mindset of a running-back-by-committee.