Carolina Panthers 7-round 2023 NFL mock draft: War Room edition
Which way could the Carolina Panthers go with their 2023 NFL Draft selections with just a few days remaining until the pivotal event begins?
After what seems like an eternity of rumors, speculation, and fierce debates among the fanbase on social media, the 2023 NFL Draft is almost upon us. And the Carolina Panthers will officially kick off proceedings after securing their trade for the No. 1 overall selection.
This is something those in power deemed necessary to get off on the right foot under Frank Reich and his new coaching regime. The Panthers now control their own destiny, which wouldn't have been the case had they stayed at No. 9 overall and let things play out in front of them.
It's a time of great excitement for fans. Carolina is hosting a special draft party at Bank of America Stadium to mark the occasion, which is sure to bring about jubilant scenes when NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell formally announces their choice to begin the process.
The Panthers have other needs they must fill after landing their franchise quarterback of the future. Some are more glaring than others, but it's also worth remembering that the team has plenty of salary cap space to make some additional free-agent moves if the opportunities arise.
There is a lot riding on this draft for Carolina. Not since they took Cam Newton at No. 1 in 2011 has media attention like this arrived, which is something the organization has reveled in after striking with conviction to seal a deal with the Chicago Bears.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at which way the Panthers might go with their picks in our final seven-round mock draft of the 2023 cycle.