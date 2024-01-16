Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Best player available edition
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes to fill this offseason.
Carolina Panthers select Jordan Morgan
- Offensive Lineman | Arizona Wildcats
- No. 33 overall
Throughout the next several months, there will be much discourse surrounding the offensive line. I believe Taylor Moton is more than safe at right tackle as he is the best player on his side of the ball. However, his partner at left tackle - soon-to-be third-year-pro Ikem Ekwonu - underwhelmed in his sophomore campaign following a flashy rookie season in 2022.
Ekwonu needs to improve his technique. Most of the issues are fixable or coachable. Yet, his starting job should not be a given. Competition and depth are among the biggest needs along the offensive line, especially for the former No. 6 overall pick.
Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan has been slated as one of the fan favorites at No. 33 overall. There are a lot of good reasons why. The redshirt senior offers plenty of experience with 37 starts in his five-year career with the Wildcats while showing off his massive 6-foot-5, 325-pound frame that excerpts power and strength.
Despite tearing his ACL in 2022, Morgan returned this season, playing in every game during Arizona’s 10-win campaign. He showed the functional athleticism and movement skills to be a quality pass protector while displaying ample balance and knee bend.
While Morgan is still a work-in-progress in some areas, he offers the traits and necessary skill set to be a quality player at guard if need be. This would be a win-win for the Panthers' new front office and coaching staff.
Landing a player with inside-out versatility who could compete for both the left tackle and guard spots is desirable. If Morgan doesn’t win the job in this scenario, he will be a great depth piece that is needed along the protection.