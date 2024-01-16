Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Best player available edition
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes to fill this offseason.
Carolina Panthers draft Isaiah Davis
- Running Back | South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- No. 159 overall
Miles Sanders might be one of the worst free-agent signings in franchise history. It’s hard to imagine him returning to a meaningful role in the Carolina Panthers' backfield or the roster overall. The front office must look for a potential Chuba Hubbard running mate who can be a contributor in his rookie season or later.
On that note, I could see the Panthers going in an offensive-skill player-heavy draft class. While this mock draft is not that, it could hint at a scenario I may share at some point throughout the process.
Drafting South Dakota State’s Isaiah Davis would be a selection I would approve of. The former Jackrabbit amassed nearly 4,500 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns during his four years at the collegiate level, displaying a heavy tread on his tires while boasting insane production.
Davis is not an explosive athlete, but his play style reminds me of Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. He offers quality short-areas quickness and ample contact-balance. He is a physical runner that can do damage in short-yardage situations.
In a league where running backs have a short career lifespan, Davis has a chance to come in and contribute almost immediately.