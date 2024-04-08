Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Dan Morgan has another chance to impress...
Carolina Panthers select Graham Barton
- Center | Duke Blue Devils
- Round No. 2 | No. 39 overall
The Carolina Panthers get lucky and become very grateful that one of the best interior offensive linemen in this year’s draft is still available.
Graham Barton is the pick over the likes of available prospects such as Ladd McConkey, Troy Franklin, Darius Robinson, Kamari Lassiter, and Xavier Legette due to talent and overall value. While it might be controversial due to the need at the wide receiver spot, it made more sense to acquire a versatile offensive lineman who can play center and fill a need right away.
Barton enters the draft with over 40 career starts to his name. He has shown that he can play tackle, guard, or center and have success. In the run game, the Duke prospect is a mauler who wants to have big finishes by loading his hips and driving defenders into the ground. He provides scheme versatility in that aspect, allowing him to play power-gap and wide zone.
The two-time first-team All-ACC selection is a lot like Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, from the 2023 class. Both players offer sound technical ability in pass protection and accurate strikes in their hand technique when fighting defensive linemen in the trenches.
While Barton could improve his overall play strength and become more consistent in his balance, he already offers a quality skill set that could make him a long-term starter at center for the Panthers.
Carolina Panthers trade back in Round No. 2 again
Once again, Dan Morgan trades back in the second round due to the lack of true value at No. 42 overall.
The Detroit Lions move up 19 spots in the second round, leaving the Panthers risking the opportunity to select one of those two receivers available. However, it turned out for the better one of my favorite prospects in this entire draft class was still there for the taking.