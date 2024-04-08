Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Carolina Panthers select Kris Jenkins Jr.
- Defensive Tackle | Michigan Wolverines
- Round No. 3 | No. 65 overall
The Carolina Panthers enter the third round with three more selections in the top 100, including No. 65 overall. They’re now in a position to acquire a few potential early contributors to their roster. With that in mind, this team needs to continue their focus on the trenches.
Kris Jenkins Sr. is team royalty, having been a key part of the defense in the early 2000s under head coach John Fox. Now, his son has the chance to make a name for himself. Why not do so with the team his father was drafted by?
Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins Jr. offers a skill set that should intrigue most teams that could use a three-tech or five-tech in 4-3 and 3-4 defensive alignments, respectively. He’s already a great run defender, using his twitchiness, power, and functional athleticism to penetrate the backfield consistently.
If you’re looking for the type of pass rusher Jenkins could be, look at the National Championship game against Washington. The former three-star high school recruit was getting to the quarterback all game and was creating constant pressure as the Michigan Wolverines emerged with a deserved triumph.
Jenkins is the best player available. That said, this also fills a need that allows him to attack the pocket alongside franchise cornerstone Derrick Brown.