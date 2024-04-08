Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Dan Morgan has another chance to impress...
Carolina Panthers select Jalyx Hunt
- Edge Rusher | Houston Christian Huskies
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
Does it seem a little bit late to draft a pass rusher? Most likely, though it is due to the early rush on the position earlier in this draft scenario. It is hard to imagine the Carolina Panthers not coming away with an edge defender worth developing or having as a contributor in Year 1.
One of the best small-school prospects in this year’s draft is Jalyx Hunt. He’s a former safety who transformed himself into a quality pass rusher for Houston Christian University. His former experience in the secondary shows up on film with his occasional drops into coverage and how natural it is for him.
On the other hand, Hunt is an explosive athlete who can get upfield and around the arc very quickly. He also has the motor and run-defending skills to be a solid rotational piece at the next level. Something the Panthers need despite pulling off a coup with the signing of former No. 1 overall selection Jadeveon Clowney.
Hunt will need time to build his physical stature and overall play strength. However, he offers a similar play style to the liking of former Panthers situational rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. That alone should raise fans' eyebrows.