Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Dan Morgan has another chance to impress...
Carolina Panthers select Ray Davis
- Running Back | Kentucky Wildcats
- Round No. 5 | No. 141 overall
Spoiler alert, the Carolina Panthers won't be double-dipping at the wide receiver position in this mock draft scenario.
The reasoning for this is that Carolina doesn’t have to double-dip when they can add another weapon at tight end along with more depth and talent at running back and wide receiver. It’s also a possibility that the team may go into this season with just one rookie wideout with the expectation that Jonathan Mingo takes the next step.
It doesn’t seem ideal to move in this direction. This is why mock drafts exist - to present fans with different scenarios so they can be prepared for anything that may occur on draft night.
In this scenario, the Panthers added another running back on Day 3. Ray Davis was a workhorse backfield force for the Kentucky Wildcats, earning All-SEC honors and becoming one of the best running backs in college football.
Davis offers sufficient contact balance and leg churn while having the patience and vision to be a scheme-diverse talent. He also offers a third-down skill set as both a receiver and pass protector.
This makes Davis an intriguing possibility later in the NFL Draft. Especially with current No. 1 option Chuba Hubbard entering the final year of his rookie contract.