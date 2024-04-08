Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Board manipulation edition
Carolina Panthers select Tyrice Knight
- Linebacker | Texas-El Paso Miners
- Round No. 5 | No. 142 overall
In an NFL world where running backs and linebackers are losing more of their value, it feels that the selection of either position late in the draft is considered a bargain. This might lead to the Carolina Panthers securing potential gems and immediate contributors down the line.
Tyrice Knight feels like a consolation prize if the Panthers decide not to draft or miss out on Payton Wilson at some stage on Day 2. He was very productive in his final season with the Miners, totaling 140 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2023. While it’s not as productive as the North Carolina State prospect's incredible season, he is an interesting prospect in his own right.
Knight is a quality athlete whose length and mass allow him to be a rock-solid tackler with a wide range and explosive short-area burst. He offers the processing ability and overall play speed to provide flashes of sufficient coverage skills.
He is a linebacker the Panthers should target on Day 3, especially as a potential successor to the likes of Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell. He projects as the WILL linebacker for Carolina’s defensive front and could develop into the starting MIKE down the line.
