Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Bye week dilemmas
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Troy Franklin
- Wide Receiver | Oregon Ducks
- No. 37 overall
It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the Carolina Panthers need to give quarterback Bryce Young better weapons in the passing game. Only veteran free-agent signing Adam Thielen has provided the rookie with any sort of consistent presence in terms of creating separation, which has some fans clamoring for another incoming before the 2023 trade deadline.
Teams sitting at 0-6 don't normally make aggressive moves to bolster their ranks. Signing a free agent cannot be dismissed, but all signs point to the Panthers standing pat and hoping offensive coordinator Thomas Brown can conjure improvements as the new play-caller.
Next spring, getting more explosiveness in the wide receiver room is among Carolina's biggest priorities currently. If Troy Franklin is still around by this point, it's a hard proposition to pass up.
Franklin has been nothing short of sensational for the Oregon Ducks in 2023. He has a unique blend of speed, short-area quickness, and exceptional ball skills - making him a matchup nightmare for most at the college level.
The prospect already boasts 44 receptions for 768 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season. Franklin also has a 6-foot-2 frame he puts to good use to get in front of opposing defenders and his aggressive running style allows him to create significant yards after the catch for good measure.
More will be needed, obviously. But Franklin has the sort of tools Young can benefit from greatly in the short and long term.