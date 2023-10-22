Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Bye week dilemmas
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Brandon Dorlus
- Defensive Line | Oregon Ducks
- No. 66 overall
One of the most disappointing elements that often goes underlooked where the Carolina Panthers are concerned is the lack of consistency on their defensive front. Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense doesn't have the playing personnel to match his ambitions currently, which is a result of not having a genuine nose tackle, numerous key injuries, and established veterans failing to meet expectations.
If Evero is still around in 2024 - which is up in the air as a highly-touted potential head coach - then the Panthers have to fortify their trenches. Shy Tuttle is serviceable but playing out of position, but it would be a surprise if DeShawn Williams got a deal beyond the 2023 season based on what we've seen through six weeks.
In this scenario, the Panthers take their second-straight prospect out of Oregon in the form of Brandon Dorlus. The formidable lineman looks to have an NFL-ready frame already and is tailormade for a 3-4 defensive end role right out of that gate with a smooth transition to the pros.
Another with a devastating spin move to call upon, Dorlus is a tough proposition to move at the point of attack and has the natural instincts needed to recognize run fits and plug them accordingly. The player also has the sort of motor that NFL scouts will love during his evaluation.
There's a good chance Dorlus goes higher than this with 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks to his name this season. However, he looks like a tremendous scheme fit provided Evero is still on board.