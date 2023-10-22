Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Bye week dilemmas
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Johnny Wilson
- Wide Receiver | Florida State Seminoles
- No. 97 overall
Did we mention quarterback Bryce Young is in desperate need of more help in the passing game?
The Carolina Panthers had high hopes for their wideout room despite including D.J. Moore in the trade package that landed the No. 1 overall selection. Adam Thielen aside, everyone else has failed to meet expectations, which has led to the Carolina Panthers giving permission for Terrace Marshall Jr. to seek a trade before the deadline.
D.J. Chark is also underwhelming right now and might be moved on once his contract expires next spring. While Jonathan Mingo's flashed some moments of quality, the Panthers don't truly know what they have in the rookie just yet - but there is still time for that to change before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Double-dipping at the wide receiver spot during the draft cannot be dismissed. Looking at the options available here, Johnny Wilson comes with more intrigue than most.
Wilson was a star at Arizona State before making the transfer to Florida State. He's been equally if not more productive with the Seminoles despite the increased level of competition, with his 6-foot-7 frame and eye-catching athleticism making him a matchup complication on the outside.
The prospect has an unbelievably wide catch radius and his athleticism defies a man his size. Wilson has some work ahead to enhance his route tree, but the physical tools are all right where they need to be.