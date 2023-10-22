Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Bye week dilemmas
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jason Marshall Jr.
- Cornerback | Florida Gators
- No. 160 overall
Upgrading the cornerback position could become a bigger need depending on how things play out in the weeks and months ahead. Jaycee Horn is once again going through an injury-hit campaign, Donte Jackson has been touted as a potential trade candidate before the deadline, and Troy Hill is also having moments of struggle despite flashing.
One encouraging sign is the rise of former first-round pick C.J. Henderson, who's become the Carolina Panthers most dependable coverage option with Horn out of the lineup. But he's out of contract in 2024 and might not be back depending on the financial ramifications involved.
Either way, getting another cornerback from the college ranks that can emerge as a potential starter down the line is always worth considering. While Jason Marshall Jr. might not be the speediest cornerback to ever grace a football field, his mirroring is first-class and can be developed into something more over time.
Marshall relies heavily on instincts and anticipation to compensate for his lack of top-tier speed. He also brings decent physicality to the run game, which might mean he'd be better off moving to the safety position once he gets to the next level.
There is some work to do in terms of footwork and Marshall could be prone to penalties thanks to ill-disciplined hand usage, but the Florida prospect offers more upside than most at this stage of the draft and would be a nice complimentary piece immediately.