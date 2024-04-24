Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Decision time edition
The time is almost upon us...
By Dean Jones
After months of speculation, deliberation, and everything in between, teams around the league are finalizing their respective plans ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The hard work has been done behind the scenes where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. It's time now to focus on making the correct decisions in pursuit of bolstering their underperforming roster.
Easier said than done. The Panthers don't have a great track record of drafting well under their two previous regimes. Dan Morgan is looking to change that and hopes are relatively high after an impressive start to life as the team's general manager.
Morgan is a straight-shooter who's installed more professionalism within the football operation. His moves so far have been calculated with the long-term in mind. This seems like a franchise moving away from the rash trades and quick-fix philosophy that proved so unsuccessful when the likes of Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer called the shots.
The Panthers don't have a first-round selection. They have the next best thing at No. 33 overall, but it'll be a waiting game unless Morgan has the conviction to go up and land one of their preferred targets. Although tempting, trading down might be the most likely scenario when push comes to shove.
If Morgan can navigate his first draft as Carolina's front-office leader successfully, it'll be another feather in his cap. He won't be able to fill every hole with the capital available, but there's a chance to find immediate impact prospects and development pieces capable of becoming dependable backups right out of the gate.
Again, this is easier said than done. Hopefully, the Panthers' new aligned vision and collective purpose can steer them to better choices from the collegiate level. It'll also assist greatly if team owner David Tepper keeps his nose out of the football affairs.
Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we took a look at how the Panthers might utilize their selections in our final seven-round mock draft of the 2024 cycle.
