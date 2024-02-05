Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Dog hunting edition
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
- Linebacker | Clemson Tigers
- No. 65 overall
Dan Morgan was a ferocious linebacker in his prime. His production is still revered by those who saw him play. Although the defensive second level has become devalued around the league in recent years, its importance throughout franchise history cannot be overstated.
Now that Morgan is in the primary front office position of power, he might look to enhance this area of defensive production. There is a growing sense that Ejiro Evero could stick around as defensive coordinator. Something that would keep continuity and give the Carolina Panthers hope his encouraging first year with the team can be built upon.
Shaq Thompson is out of contract in 2025 and coming off a long-term injury. Frankie Luvu should be extended, but there is nobody else worth considering as viable starting options long-term despite the eye-catching contributions of Kamu Grugier-Hill and Deion Jones.
If Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is available by this point, it's worth considering. It would also break the long streak of the Panthers never drafting a prospect from Clemson despite the program's proximity to Bank of America Stadium.
Trotter has the size and athleticism that should transition well from college to the pros. He's got no trouble getting in pursuit of runners with supreme aggression. He's instinctive enough to assist in coverage when required. Asking him to primarily pass-rush wouldn't be wise, but adding him to the Panthers' defense would allow for Luvu to spend more time on the edge in this scenario.