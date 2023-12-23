Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Emeka Egbuka
- Wide Receiver | Ohio State Buckeyes
- No. 33 overall
The biggest argument around the Carolina Panthers' first selection will be which area of need to focus on. Some argue that it should be a wide receiver. Others want to see the team protect Bryce Young upfront with a young offensive lineman.
These are all valid arguments. However, it can be very dangerous to draft for need instead of taking the best player on the board. The ultimate goal is to make your football team better during this selection process. Yet, the best player available could be a wide receiver and a very talented one at that.
Emeka Egbuka is likely my top player for No. 33 overall, assuming he officially declares for the NFL Draft. If you're looking for a second-round wideout who can make an immediate impact, he is that type of player.
The best way I can describe the former five-star recruit is smooth. The reason for that is that he plays the receiver position with great control and discipline. He displays that as a route runner, he can create separation at a high rate. Egbuka offers great route tempo and elite body control that allows him to sink his hips and change direction with ease.
Egbuka has seen most of his snaps from the slot, though he has flashed as a "Z" receiver. His short-area quickness, ball skills, and football IQ would make him an early contributor and Day 1 starter in either spot.
The Ohio State Buckeye would be the best receiver on the Panthers roster right now, even with the play of 33-year-old Adam Thielen. He gets open and has ample quickness to get open consistently. This would be a fantastic selection for the organization to give their franchise quarterback an adequate target.