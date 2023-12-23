Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Patrick Paul
- Offensive Tackle | Houston Cougars
- No. 65 overall
Protecting Bryce Young is one of the top priorities for the organization and the new general manager this offseason. In my opinion, it's priority 1B behind the wide receiver, which you can interchange however you like. Finding that developmental talent to give soon-to-be third-year left tackle Ikem Ekwonu competition this offseason is important.
The Panthers dangerously went into the 2023 season with the idea they could run it back with another healthy campaign from an offensive line that simply didn't fit the blocking scheme used at the start of the season. They cannot make that same mistake again. Adding competitive depth along the starting five is a must.
Patrick Paul is an offensive tackle prospect I'm intrigued by. He offers prototypical length and a massive frame at 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. Many NFL teams will be eyeballing him for the physical tools he possesses alone.
A first-team All-Big 12 selection this season, Paul's skill set is centered around his ability in pass protection. He is a powerful force once into his pass sets and once he gets his hands on the opposing pass rusher, it's game over for them.
While his hand technique could improve, he has incredible grip strength at the point of attack.
Paul isn't going to blow people away with his functional athleticism and is still improving his overall technique. However, he's the type of talent that could give Ekwonu some true competition this offseason because of his strengths in pass protection and flashes as a run blocker.