Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Brandon Coleman
- Interior Offensive Lineman | TCU Horned Frogs
- No. 133 overall
One of the things I have preached in the last two draft cycles is that offensive line depth is crucial to a team's success. The Carolina Panthers have been unable to accumulate success because of poor depth in the trenches. Adding competition and depth at the position group through either free agency or the NFL Draft would help this team immensely.
There is a depth issue league-wide in this critical area. However, it appears that this year's class will help ease that issue in some regard, especially at offensive tackle. There are also some underrated talented interior protectors in an early look at the group.
Shout out to fellow Cat Crave contributor Ricky Raines for getting me on TCU prospect Brandon Coleman. There is an intriguing skill set that I appreciate. He offers good size and density overall.
He may not have the adequate length to be a starter at tackle. But the All-Big 12 honorable mention is a versatile player that the Panthers would also appreciate and could have interest in.
Coleman flashes power and pop in his hands and upper half when engaging with defensive linemen in the trenches, whether it's pass protection or run blocking. Like Patrick Paul, he will latch onto defenders and make it difficult for them to disengage.
The senior lineman isn't a high-level athlete at his position. But Coleman offers enough to work both guard spots and left tackle if need be.