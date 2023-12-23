Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Tyler Davis
- Defensive Lineman | Clemson Tigers
- No. 159 overall
The focus in this mock draft has been all offense and rightfully so. However, depth is also important on the defensive side of the ball.
The Carolina Panthers need explosiveness and quality backups along the defensive line. Maybe they're able to find a potential starter in the late rounds of the NFL Draft. This would be a huge plus for what is already a strong unit.
While that is far from likely, improving the defense's depth is a sneaky priority.
In this early scenario, Carolina finally drafts a Clemson prospect for the first time in franchise history. Tyler Davis has had an interesting career with the Tigers, dealing with inconsistency and injuries throughout his four years in Death Valley.
If you want to watch the best of Davis, turn on his 2022 film and watch him work.
While he is a smaller defensive tackle in a similar mold to Calijah Kancey, Davis offers natural leverage, explosion, and quickness when slanting across the face of linemen on zone runs or using a go-to rip move to attack the inside shoulder of guards. The former four-star recruit won't wow anyone with his size and lack of length, but he shows disruption when given the opportunity.
That is something the Panthers have lacked next to Derrick Brown this season. Could Davis be a late-round steal? Only time will tell.