Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Doubling down edition
The Carolina Panthers have plenty of needs heading into the offseason...
Carolina Panthers select Nazir Stackhouse
- Nose Tackle | Georgia Bulldogs
- No. 162 overall
One of the more questionable decisions made this offseason was the release of Marquan McCall. Many in training camp had slated as the starter at nose tackle. The Carolina Panthers run game has suffered for most of the season due to the lack of a true space-hogger in the middle.
In a normal year with a steady offense around Bryce Young, finding a starting nose tackle would be a priority. However, this offseason may not see that spot filled as fans want due to a significant focus on the offensive side.
Even so, the NFL Draft features a few prospects that could fill that need almost immediately.
Enter Nazir Stackhouse. Georgia's starting nose tackle plays his role to perfection. At 6-foot-3, 362 pounds, the redshirt junior is a monster presence on early downs. He has shown promise in one and two-gap positions in the run game, offering awesome size, power, length, and natural leverage.
Stackhouse isn't a third-down pass rush nose tackle by any means. The Panthers need to improve their run defense and overall discipline in the trenches. The former four-star recruit can offer the ability to have an immediate impact against the run while also providing greater depth.