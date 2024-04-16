Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Enemy deal edition
Nothing should be off the table...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers draft Troy Franklin
- Wide Receiver | Oregon Ducks
- Round No. 2 | No. 43 overall
Getting Bryce Young another dynamic weapon in the passing game should be among the Carolina Panthers' biggest priorities during the draft. Diontae Johnson's presence should assist greatly following his trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers, but more is needed if the Heisman Trophy winner wants to bounce back after a rough rookie campaign.
Fortunately, this is an exceptionally deep draft class for wide receivers. A plethora could be taken in the first round. Many others with Day 2 projections have the potential to be immediate contributors with a smooth transition. Such is the talent in this group, one could make a strong case for Day 3 picks establishing themselves right out of the gate.
Dan Morgan cannot become reactionary when wideouts inevitably begin to drop off his board. That's how the Panthers ended up trading up for edge rusher D.J. Johnson in 2023. Keeping the bigger picture in mind and remembering how deep this draft class appears can provide the general manager with a sense of calm amid the chaos.
Someone like Troy Franklin is well worth considering. The former four-star high school recruit steadily progressed into one of college football's most prolific wide receivers at Oregon, displaying explosiveness and game-changing credentials that could take the league by storm.
Franklin's skill set is versatile enough to operate on the outside or as a mismatch nightmare from the slot. His top-end speed allows him to stretch the field consistently, catching the football at its highest point with jaw-dropping quality. Simply put, he's the perfect blend of size and athleticism with the sort of mentality Morgan is looking to install across the roster.
There are some concerns about Franklin's slender frame that cannot be ignored. Improving his route tree upon getting to the pros would be wise, but there is a lot to like about his skill set and how it compliments what the likes of Adam Thielen and Johnson bring to the table.