Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: New beginnings edition
A new era in Carolina has begun...
What direction should the Carolina Panthers go with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft under Dan Morgan and Dave Canales?
A new era of Carolina Panthers football has begun. This past week was a big one for the organization's future as the franchise hired its new general manager and head coach, Dan Morgan and Dave Canales.
It should be appreciated that the team went through a detailed-oriented and thorough process to get where they are now. That doesn’t mean everyone loves the hires.
Morgan may or may not have played a significant role in an underwhelming front office led by former general manager Scott Fitterer. Canales might’ve been hired a year or two too soon and had no other interview requests outside Carolina.
It is fair to display criticism and pessimism. Although this is likely as good as it gets considering team owner David Tepper made both jobs unattractive in many ways.
With a new leadership team in place, it’s time to focus on the NFL Draft evaluation process. The Senior Bowl begins this week with plenty of talent at positions of need such as wide receiver and offensive line. It will be an event Panthers fans should keep a close eye on as we begin to enter the thick of the offseason.
Following the additions of Morgan and Canales, I thought it would be the perfect time to crank up a brand-new Panthers seven-round NFL mock draft. Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, I tested a scenario that could be a real possibility once late April rolls around.
Carolina Panthers trade down from No. 33
In this scenario, Morgan negotiates a deal with Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters to move back three spots in addition to securing mid-round selection. This would allow Carolina to have more maneuvering with their utilization of draft picks.