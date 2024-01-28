Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: New beginnings edition
A new era in Carolina has begun...
Carolina Panthers select Jaylen Wright
- Running Back | Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 101 overall
Is it egregious of me to still not have an offensive lineman drafted to this point? Yes, and I take full responsibility for my actions here. However, this is a mock draft scenario, one that sets the idea of the Carolina Panthers adding depth across their protection in free agency.
When making this selection toward the start of Day 3, I couldn’t resist the temptation of adding another playmaker around Bryce Young, especially when Chuba Hubbard is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The running back room needs a dynamic presence that can add an explosive element to it. Jaylen Wright provides that.
It’s unclear how Dave Canales will operate the running backs in his offense, especially with the current personnel. If Carolina does add Wright, you could see a true committee at the position.
An underclassman declaration, Wright is one of the better prospects at his position. He’s good in just about any area. He displays quality vision, patience, the ability to pass block on third downs, high-level explosiveness, and the skill set to be an adequate receiver out of the backfield. There is plenty to like from one of Tennessee's top weapons in 2023.
Wright has areas in need of improvement such as inconsistent footwork and a steep transition from the Volunteers' offense to an NFL scheme. However, the prospect seems to be the type of back who can grow quickly once he arrives at the next level.