Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: New beginnings edition
A new era in Carolina has begun...
Carolina Panthers select Javion Cohen
- Offensive Lineman | Miami Hurricanes
- No. 164 overall
The Carolina Panthers need competition and depth along the offensive line. They have two starting guards coming off season-ending injuries, a young left tackle who had a very rough sophomore campaign, and an overall unit that took a nose-dive in performance. With a new offensive line coach expected, the group is desperate for new blood.
Someone I’m keeping an eye on during this draft evaluation process is Javion Cohen, who once protected Bryce Young during his time at Alabama. The interior presence offers a great athletic and physical profile that would make him a fit in Dave Canales’ wide zone scheme.
Cohen does a great job working to the second level of the defense as a puller. There is also plenty to like about his ability as a lead blocker in the run game.
The former Crimson Tide guard has shown flashes in pass protection with a steady lower half and overall anchor to stonewall opposing rushers. Cohen also has the football intelligence to stay active in pass protection while passing off stunts and twists, something Carolina struggled with last season.
While I don’t expect Cohen to start early on, he offers the ceiling to be a potential starter at left guard down the road.